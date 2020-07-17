Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 238.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra cut their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.82.

NYSE:ET opened at $6.62 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.67.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.