Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 12,864 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Whirlpool worth $9,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $1,157,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 454.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,212,000 after buying an additional 73,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $124.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.22.

Whirlpool stock opened at $143.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $163.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.69.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

