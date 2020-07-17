Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,877 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of CGI worth $9,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in CGI in the first quarter worth $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CGI in the first quarter worth $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CGI in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 1,353.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GIB shares. CIBC upped their price target on CGI from $88.00 to $91.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on CGI from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised CGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.32.

GIB opened at $66.45 on Friday. CGI Inc has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $87.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

