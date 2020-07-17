Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 312.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Spotify during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Spotify during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Spotify stock opened at $258.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.86 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.02 and its 200-day moving average is $164.93. Spotify has a 1 year low of $109.18 and a 1 year high of $285.40.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. Spotify’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research report on Friday, July 10th. CSFB upped their target price on Spotify from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Spotify from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Spotify from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.31.

Spotify Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

