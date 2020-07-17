Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.05 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,493 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 48.9% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.89.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

