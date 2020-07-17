Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.11 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 88,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 42,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after buying an additional 121,364 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 736.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 32,462 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Colliers Secur. raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $362,519.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 54.83%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.