Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.89 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,303 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Rollins worth $9,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,560,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,936,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,922,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,765,000 after acquiring an additional 728,670 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,479,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,309,000 after acquiring an additional 488,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,318,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,043,000 after acquiring an additional 441,732 shares during the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.82. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $47.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.43 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

