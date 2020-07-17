Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,435 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $9,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 915,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $138.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $85.26 and a twelve month high of $169.13.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $284.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.93 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

In related news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $334,654.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,186.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $187.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

