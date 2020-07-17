Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 55,972 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55,972 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWY. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,950 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 72,096 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,141,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,581,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average is $55.09. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $64.17.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

