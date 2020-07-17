Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 353.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $9,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 744,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 17,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BAB stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $35.82.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.