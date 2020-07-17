Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,302 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.94% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $9,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPSE. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 75.5% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000.

Shares of JPSE stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.11.

