Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.53

Shares of Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.53 and last traded at $39.41, with a volume of 95242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enviva Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Enviva Partners from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $204.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.80 million. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 1.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enviva Partners LP will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 213,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

