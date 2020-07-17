EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stake Lowered by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 932.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday. They set a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.12.

EQT stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.18 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.