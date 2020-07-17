Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Holdings Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $75,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVBG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Everbridge by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVBG. ValuEngine lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Everbridge in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Everbridge from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Everbridge from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.08.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $135.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -71.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.65. Everbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.85 and a fifty-two week high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $423,949.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,629.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.79, for a total value of $843,747.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,438.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,784 shares of company stock worth $11,157,929 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

