Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,425,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,379,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,621,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,839 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,198,000 after purchasing an additional 740,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,627,000 after purchasing an additional 104,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,306,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,033,000 after purchasing an additional 94,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.34. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

