Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Rating Lowered by Cfra

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

FB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.10.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $240.28 on Wednesday. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $250.15. The firm has a market cap of $684.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $45,931.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,968.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $1,679,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,367 shares of company stock valued at $15,038,344. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Network grew its position in Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Facebook by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

