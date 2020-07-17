FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,207,000 after purchasing an additional 336,464 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $79,136,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $22,827,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,833,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,140,000 after buying an additional 87,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,177,000 after buying an additional 81,632 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.15.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $481,362.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,074.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,545 shares of company stock worth $4,062,166 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $351.84 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $357.21. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.10.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

