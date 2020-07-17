Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Lessened by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average is $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $190,679.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,267.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 7,618 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $285,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at $856,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,733 shares of company stock worth $3,997,099. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

