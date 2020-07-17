First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 30,406 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,804,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.32.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

