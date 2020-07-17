First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $52.09 on Friday. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cfra reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

