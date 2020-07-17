First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.08 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 442.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 129,057 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1,549.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,640,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra downgraded General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $7.14 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

