First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,594,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,955,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,008,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,291,000 after purchasing an additional 359,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,338,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,321,000 after purchasing an additional 177,932 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,338,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,316,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,361,000 after purchasing an additional 168,850 shares in the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,229. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $109.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. DTE Energy Co has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.19.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.23.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

