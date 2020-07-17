First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 96,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.76. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $107.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Argus raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.