First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $41,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $51,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 149.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Shares of PM opened at $75.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day moving average of $77.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $117.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

