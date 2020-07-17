First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $904,000 Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB increased its position in American Tower by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 104,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,961,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in American Tower by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in American Tower by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.33.

American Tower stock opened at $257.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $269.73. The firm has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 56.92%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,296 shares of company stock worth $2,506,244 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

