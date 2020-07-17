First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,957 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 20.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,703 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $542,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.62.

Shares of JNPR opened at $23.20 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

