First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $324,000 in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Towerview LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.35.

XPO opened at $80.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.05. XPO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

