First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $319,000 Investment in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 310.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter worth $46,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 72.7% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LCII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LCI Industries from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. CL King lifted their target price on LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

LCII stock opened at $118.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.72. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $122.94.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $659.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.42 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $508,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,469 shares in the company, valued at $528,414.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

