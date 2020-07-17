First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 1,696 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 3.5% during the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,794,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 36.9% during the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 37,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Leidos by 9.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDOS opened at $87.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Leidos Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.85 and its 200 day moving average is $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

