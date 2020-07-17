First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 464 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,662,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,724,000 after acquiring an additional 76,946 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,070,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,685,000 after acquiring an additional 273,269 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,077,000 after acquiring an additional 115,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 921,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,272,000 after acquiring an additional 53,346 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.56.

MPWR opened at $246.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.11, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.54. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $255.69.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,171 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,634,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 306,653 shares in the company, valued at $61,330,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,447 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.05, for a total transaction of $447,923.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,295,498.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,396 shares of company stock valued at $24,884,008. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

