First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $301,733,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in FedEx by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $744,091,000 after buying an additional 1,960,883 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FedEx by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,592,000 after buying an additional 1,438,225 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $10,618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,109,329,000 after purchasing an additional 645,024 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX stock opened at $161.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.89.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,361,558. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.08.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.