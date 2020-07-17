First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.94.

RTX stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

