First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 158 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,134,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $655,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 69,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 24,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.23.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $188.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

