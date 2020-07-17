First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 18,074 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,074 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 32.5% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 33.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Zoetis by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Zoetis by 6.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $584,742.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,535.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,082. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $142.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

