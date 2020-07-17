First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,029 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 98.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.04.

AMGN stock opened at $253.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.26. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.12 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

