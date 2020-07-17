First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 24,140 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 74.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,140 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,599,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,569,422,000 after acquiring an additional 998,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after buying an additional 1,824,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,949,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,919,000 after buying an additional 160,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,343,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,002,000 after buying an additional 286,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

NYSE VLO opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

