First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 361 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,479 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Nike by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth $4,866,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,730. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $98.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.15 billion, a PE ratio of 62.37, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.01.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.