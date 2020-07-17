First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 580 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ opened at $260.90 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $269.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.15 and its 200 day moving average is $220.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

