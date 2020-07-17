First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 586 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $179.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.94. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $100.10 and a 12-month high of $183.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

