First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes $311,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,246 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 443.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 150,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $14,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 406,567 shares in the company, valued at $39,436,999. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 15,815 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $1,275,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,624.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 338,256 shares of company stock valued at $31,142,051. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $99.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $102.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

