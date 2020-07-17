First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,242,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,743,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,771,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,909,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,158,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.73. Baker Hughes Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

