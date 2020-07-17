First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,662,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,184,000 after buying an additional 114,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 53.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,332,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,911,000 after buying an additional 4,639,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,316,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,274,000 after buying an additional 1,607,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,842,000 after buying an additional 460,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 8.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,416,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,638,000 after buying an additional 186,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $133.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.53. Sanofi SA has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 20,421,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.85, for a total transaction of $10,412,105,205.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

