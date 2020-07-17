First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $104.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

