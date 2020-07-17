FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Position Lowered by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $3,291,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 423,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,584,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 10.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 133.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 223.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 157,470 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FE opened at $40.82 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

