Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) PT Raised to $151.00

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FNV. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on Franco Nevada from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays downgraded Franco Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Franco Nevada from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

NYSE FNV opened at $148.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.57. Franco Nevada has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $152.70.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.92 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Franco Nevada will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,981,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,969 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,662,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,428 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,583,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,102 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,552,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,596,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 159,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

