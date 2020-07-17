Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,452,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 94,881 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $74,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fulton Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.10 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FULT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director James R. Moxley III acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 8,172 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $94,713.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

