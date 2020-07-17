Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 63.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 42,501 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,292,000 after acquiring an additional 19,153 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 793,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1,177.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 58,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.60.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $131.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.27.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 797.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

