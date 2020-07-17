Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Centurylink worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at $15,670,011,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,599,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,731,000 after buying an additional 1,237,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,505,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,168,000 after buying an additional 857,479 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,772,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,451,000 after buying an additional 471,162 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at $123,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTL shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

CTL opened at $9.71 on Friday. Centurylink Inc has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

