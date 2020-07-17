Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,942 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.11% of CubeSmart worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in CubeSmart by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $164.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CUBE. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

