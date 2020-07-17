Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,815,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth approximately $42,194,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 668.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,798,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,100 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth approximately $30,082,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 945.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 911,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 824,421 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $67.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

In other Lincoln National news, Director M Leanne Lachman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

